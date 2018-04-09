Issues As APC Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Today — Nigeria Today

Issues As APC Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Today
The governing APC will today hold a crucial meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) considered in the political circle as a make or mar gathering. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH chronicles recent events that necessitated the third meeting of the party’s highest decision making body in less than two months At the moment, the governing All […]
The post Issues As APC Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Today appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!