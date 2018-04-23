It all started with a ‘hello & hi’ on Facebook , now they are happily married (Photos) — Nigeria Today

It all started with a ‘hello & hi’ on Facebook , now they are happily married (Photos)
Facebook love story
An excited lady identified as Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet took to Facebook to share the story of how her brother met his wife on Facebook.
The journey started with ‘hello and hi’ on FB.
Below is what she wrote ;
‘It all started with a ‘hello & hi’ on Facebook. Congratulations Big bro, may GOD bless your new home.
Photos below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post It all started with a ‘hello & hi’ on Facebook , now they are happily married (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!