Italian Commentator Loses His Mind As Roma Complete Epic Comeback Against Barcelona [Video] — Nigeria Today

Italian Commentator Loses His Mind As Roma Complete Epic Comeback Against Barcelona [Video]

It was a pretty rotten, no good night for fans of FC Barcelona, as Lionel Messi’s boys came out on the wrong end of one of the Champions League’s greatest ever comebacks.

The Spanish giants, currently unbeaten after 31 games of the La Liga season, travelled to Rome with a massive 4-1 quarter-final first leg lead, and you would have been bonkers to bet on Roma turning this one around.

That’s exactly what happened, though, with the Italians winning 3-0 on the night, qualifying for the semi-finals on the away goals rule.

Edin Dzeko and Daniele De Rossi had hauled them back into the contest, but it was Kostas Manolas’ 82nd minute goal that saw Roma commentator Carlo Zampa break down in tears.

Mamma mia, indeed:

I hope someone has checked in on dear Carlo today to make sure he hasn’t suffered an overnight stroke.

You can see the match highlights, with slightly more restrained commentary, below:

[source:deadspin]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

