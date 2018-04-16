Italy wanted me to play for them — Obi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Italy wanted me to play for them — Obi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Italy wanted me to play for them — Obi
Vanguard
Torino midfielder Joel Obi has revealed that he turned down the chance to play for Italy at youth level and waited for his chance to represent Nigeria. Joel Obi. The 26-year-old, who looks likely to make the cut for the Super Eagles' 2018 World Cup …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!