 Italy wanted me to play for them — Obi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Italy wanted me to play for them — Obi – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Torino midfielder Joel Obi has revealed that he turned down the chance to play for Italy at youth level and waited for his chance to represent Nigeria. Joel Obi. The 26-year-old, who looks likely to make the cut for the Super Eagles' 2018 World Cup

