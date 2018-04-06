It’s A Good Time To Play Liverpool- Sam Allardyce — Nigeria Today

It’s A Good Time To Play Liverpool- Sam Allardyce
Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes that the timing of this weekend’s Merseyside derby could work to his side’s advantage.
Liverpool were involved in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City in midweek and face them again in next week’s return leg
Everton boss, Sam Allardyce said that the demands this places on Jurgen Klopp and his squad could be exploited at Goodison Park on Saturday.
“It’s an advantage we could possibly take. It’s a good time to play a derby for us in between the two Champions League games. But Jurgen has a very strong squad and they haven’t let him down all season. If he changes his squad it will still be strong… and fresh,” Allardyce told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
“The players can do it if they really believe it. I know how to do it and the players have to know how to do it. We have to stand on the front foot, be brave and be clinical if we get an opportunity.”
