It's a mistake. I apologise - Mantashe on museum plans for Winnie's Brandfort home - News24 — Nigeria Today

It’s a mistake. I apologise – Mantashe on museum plans for Winnie’s Brandfort home – News24
|
News24
|
It's a mistake. I apologise – Mantashe on museum plans for Winnie's Brandfort home
News24
Zindzi Mandela's childhood friend and a frequent visitor to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Brandfort home provides a glimpse of what the house used to look like. Watch.WATCH. What To Read Next. This is the end of the road for Oscar Pistorius – NPA · PICS …
Expect some chaos at Winnie's funeral: Mantashe
Madikezela Brandfort museum: Mantashe apologises for neglect
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!