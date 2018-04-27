It’s about to get Turnt! Hang with Wande Coal, DJ Baggio & Shody at the Club with Remy Martin Tonight, April 27th — Nigeria Today

It’s about to get Turnt! Hang with Wande Coal, DJ Baggio & Shody at the Club with Remy Martin Tonight, April 27th

What will you be doing this Friday night?

Well for some fun-loving people, they will be hanging out with Remy Martin at the monthly party series – At the Club with Remy Martin. This year’s series in March with the biggest out of club dance party holding in Lagos and Abuja respectively and will run until the end of the year with a grand showdown

This April edition will hold tonight Friday, April 27 and will have performances from Wande Coal, DJ Baggio alongside SHody The turnup king at the newly opened The Place, Surulere.

Date: Friday, April 27th, 2018.

Time: 10.00 pm

Venue: The Place Nightclub, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

