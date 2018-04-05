 It’s all-out war when ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ arrives August 14 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

It’s all-out war when ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ arrives August 14

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Blizzard has revealed the next expansion for World of Warcraft, Battle for Azeroth, will be released on August 14. A collector’s edition containing physical and digital goodies will be available for $100.

The post It’s all-out war when ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ arrives August 14 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.