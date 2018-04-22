Its D-Day! Big Brother Naija 3 wraps up Tonight | Find out how to follow the Conversation — Nigeria Today

Its D-Day! Big Brother Naija 3 wraps up Tonight | Find out how to follow the Conversation

The day is upon us BellaNaijarians!

Tonight, the third season of Big Brother Naija reality TV comes to an end.

Feels like just yesterday the housemates walked into the house.

The reality TV show will be showing live on DSTV channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

Won’t be able to watch it live?

Don’t worry you can follow the conversation on our various social media platforms:

Twitter: @bellanaija

Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Facebook: BellaNaija

There will also be a live feed on the BellaNaija Website and you can join in on the conversation on all our social media platforms using the hashtag #BNxBBNaija3.

Also, our very own IK Nwosu will be attending the show tonight and will be bringing you exclusives.

See you tonight!

