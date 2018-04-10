It’s disrespectful to put Fela & I in the same sentence – Wizkid | WATCH — Nigeria Today

It’s disrespectful to put Fela & I in the same sentence – Wizkid | WATCH

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has shut down the comparison from some quarters, between him and afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hip TV, Wizkid explains that he idolizes Fela and as such should not be compared to him in any way. He also takes time out to talk about his Sony Deal, […]

