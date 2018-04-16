It’s no crypto-utopia. Blockchain has real problems to solve. — Nigeria Today

It’s no crypto-utopia. Blockchain has real problems to solve.
Blockchain technology might have the support of many thousands of developers, but it’s no panacea. In a chat with some of the premier blockchain developers, we look at the most serious problems the technology faces today.
The post It’s no crypto-utopia. Blockchain has real problems to solve. appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!