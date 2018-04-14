 It's time to decolonise science and end another imperial era - The Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

It’s time to decolonise science and end another imperial era – The Independent

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Independent

It's time to decolonise science and end another imperial era
The Independent
A great deal of modern science was built on exploitation, as European empires justified colonial activities through the 'gifts' of medical advancement. Rohan Deb Roy says we must rethink research and practice to escape this dark past. Rohan Deb Roy
Edna O'Brien should not have accepted British Empire honourIrish Times

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.