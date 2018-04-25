“It’s very difficult” – Osinbajo discusses being Vice President with Primary School Pupils — Nigeria Today

“It’s very difficult” – Osinbajo discusses being Vice President with Primary School Pupils

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on a visit to LEA Government Primary School, Life Camp, Abuja, discussed his job with students, Punch reports.

The visit was part of the activities to celebrate the 2018 International Book and Copyright Day on Monday.

A transcript of Osinbajo’s visit released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande showed him telling his job description to the pupils.

A pupil had asked how the Vice President creates time for his family and he answered:

We live in Aguda House, where we see each other practically all the time. But I must say that it is very difficult because I travel a lot to different parts of the country, and so, I am not usually at home, I am not usually in Abuja. That’s one of the reasons why there are tenures for the President or Vice President – four years, eight years maximum. So, you can’t do this kind of work for the rest of your life because it’s very difficult. As the Vice President of Nigeria, I assist the President of Nigeria in carrying out his responsibilities, and those responsibilities are very big indeed. So, I assist him in carrying out those responsibilities. I’m here, for example, talking to you children in LEA School, as part of my responsibilities of encouraging and working with young people to make them aspire to achieve great things, so that they also get the chance to be good Nigerians, to be as active and contribute to the country. So, that is what I do as Vice President.

Photo Credit: buharisallau

