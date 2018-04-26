I’ve been denied access to my lawyers, family members and food – Dino Melaye cries out — Nigeria Today

I’ve been denied access to my lawyers, family members and food – Dino Melaye cries out

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says he is being denied access to his family, lawyers, and food. The senator is being treated at the National Hospital, Abuja, after sustaining injuries while trying to escape from the police. According to the Senator Twitter handle on Wednesday night, the senator said some of his relatives, as […]

