I've Never Been this Scared Flying on a Plane- Shan George Narrates her Recent Flight Experience - Ghafla! — Nigeria Today

I’ve Never Been this Scared Flying on a Plane- Shan George Narrates her Recent Flight Experience – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
I've Never Been this Scared Flying on a Plane- Shan George Narrates her Recent Flight Experience
Ghafla!
Nollywood actress, Shan George, yesterday, took to Instagram, to narrate the pathetic experience she had in a Nigerian airline. Though she stated that she had landed safely, she noted that she hasn't been this scared on an airline before. According to …
Actress Shan George Reveals Her Shocking Experience While On A Local Flight
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!