 I've never had any contact with Chacha, Sabina Chege says - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I’ve never had any contact with Chacha, Sabina Chege says – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

I've never had any contact with Chacha, Sabina Chege says
Daily Nation
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege has said she has never had any contact with Wazir Benson Chacha, the man accused of faking her identity and conning MPs and senior government officials. Ms Chege also challenged the youthful man to
“Did any woman MP borrow your “V” and misuse it?” Millie Odhiambo addresses Wazir Chacha's sex scandalGhafla!

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.