I've never had any contact with Chacha, Sabina Chege says - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

I’ve never had any contact with Chacha, Sabina Chege says – Daily Nation
I've never had any contact with Chacha, Sabina Chege says
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege has said she has never had any contact with Wazir Benson Chacha, the man accused of faking her identity and conning MPs and senior government officials. Ms Chege also challenged the youthful man to …
