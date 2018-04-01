Iwo monarch clears controversy over ‘Emir of Yorubaland’ title — Nigeria Today

Iwo monarch clears controversy over ‘Emir of Yorubaland’ title

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has clarified that he did not adopt the title of “Emir of Yorubaland” and could only be called Emir by “Hausas and ardent Muslims”. The monarch had reportedly said he adopted the Emir title, which is peculiar to the North in place of Oba, a title […]

Iwo monarch clears controversy over ‘Emir of Yorubaland’ title

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

