 J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it's out on Friday - NME.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it’s out on Friday – NME.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NME.com

J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it's out on Friday
NME.com
J Cole has announced the surprise release of new album 'KOD' – and it's coming out on Friday. Last night saw the rapper perform a free show in New York, where he played all 12 tracks from the album in full to a lucky few. The last minute gig saw phones
Smokepurpp Says He's Featured On J. Cole's AlbumHotNewHipHop
J. Cole Announces His New Album Will Drop on FridayVulture
J. Cole Announces Release Date For New Album 'KOD'Forbes
FanSided –JOE.co.uk –Vibe –Guardian (blog)
all 49 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.