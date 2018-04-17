J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it's out on Friday - NME.com — Nigeria Today

J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it’s out on Friday – NME.com
J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it's out on Friday
J Cole has announced the surprise release of new album 'KOD' – and it's coming out on Friday. Last night saw the rapper perform a free show in New York, where he played all 12 tracks from the album in full to a lucky few. The last minute gig saw phones …
