J.Cole Performs “KOD” Live In Nigeria (WATCH VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

J.Cole Performs “KOD” Live In Nigeria (WATCH VIDEO)

Prominent US rapper, Jermaine Lamarr Cole, better known as J.Cole came, saw and conquered the heart of Nigerian music fans with a stellar performance from his new album (KOD) on Friday night at the Castle Light Unlocks concert alongside several top Nigerian acts.

The Fayetteville rapper, whose newest LP shattered Apple Music and Spotify’s 24-hour streaming records, has never been performed anywhere in the world but in Nigeria.

While the rap god gave the audience at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos a night to remember, Nigerians, in turn, surprised him when they rapped along to his new album which is less than a week.

“One week ago I put out this album it’s called KOD. Y’all heard it? I know you don’t know the words yet,” the rapper who is making his first appearance in Nigeria assumed on behalf of the crowd. “I probably don’t even know the words yet. But can I just press play on one of the songs and see what happens? “I just want to see how it sounds at the shows. I can’t promise you that I know all the words.”

J.Cole went on to perform the album’s title song ‘KOD’ and performed another song from the album, ‘Photograph’.

“Never forget,” he said. “The first time I’ve ever performed any song from KOD was on Nigerian soil.” “I didn’t know if y’all was gon know the words. I guess I was f***ing up by not coming to Nigeria. I f***ed up. My bad.”

Thank you Nigeria. Lagos I put the video on ig I ain’t learned how to link them yet. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 28, 2018

Davido, Wizkid, M.I, Tiwa Savage and Ycee were also there to thrill the audience.

@JColeNC first said – I don’t know if y’all know but I dropped KOD last week and I don’t know if y’all know the words. I may not even know the words but let’s see… And they knew the words. 7 day old album. pic.twitter.com/ixwkVKfr30 — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) April 28, 2018

