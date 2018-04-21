J. Cole releases Video for single “ATM” | WATCH on BN — Nigeria Today

J. Cole releases Video for single “ATM” | WATCH on BN

A day after the official release of his fifth album “KOD,” J. Cole has released a colourful video for his single “ATM.”

The video was directed by Scott Lazer and Cole himself, and is lesson filled.

See the video below:

