J.Cole To Release “New Album KOD 4/20” This Week — Nigeria Today

J.Cole To Release “New Album KOD 4/20” This Week

Popular hip-hop heavyweight, J.Cole, is set to release a new album this week.

The Fayetteville rapper revealed that his fifth full-length studio album — and follow-up to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only — was just days away.

“New album. KOD. 4/20,” reads a tweet posted Monday night. KOD, one can assume, is the name of the album, though there’s no confirmation as of yet.

The new album KOD drops on Friday (April 20).

Lastnight, J. Cole announced a surprise show in New York City where phones and cameras were prohibited.

“No phones. No cameras. No bags. No press list. No guess list,” it read.

Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller, who attended the show, said that Cole played the entire album.

It is understood that the album (about 12 songs) was completed in two weeks.

cole played the entire album. about 12 songs. experimenting with flow. standout tracks were the intro and last song, “1985”. no word on release date. but it’s coming. — brian b.dot miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

KOD, according to Brian “B.Dot” Miller, means Kidz On Drugz, King Overdose and Kill Our Demonz.

new #jcole album title: k.o.d. three different subtitles (kidz on drugz, king overdose, kill our demonz) recorded in two weeks. — brian b.dot miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

