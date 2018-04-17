 J.Cole To Release “New Album KOD 4/20” This Week — Nigeria Today
J.Cole To Release “New Album KOD 4/20” This Week

Posted on Apr 17, 2018

Popular hip-hop heavyweight, J.Cole, is set to release a new album this week.

The Fayetteville rapper revealed that his fifth full-length studio album — and follow-up to 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only — was just days away.

“New album. KOD. 4/20,” reads a tweet posted Monday night. KOD, one can assume, is the name of the album, though there’s no confirmation as of yet.

The new album KOD drops on Friday (April 20).

Lastnight, J. Cole announced a surprise show in New York City where phones and cameras were prohibited. 

“No phones. No cameras. No bags. No press list. No guess list,” it read.

Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller, who attended the show, said that Cole played the entire album. 

It is understood that the album (about 12 songs) was completed in two weeks.

See tweets below:

KOD, according to Brian “B.Dot” Miller, means Kidz On Drugz, King Overdose and Kill Our Demonz.

