J. Cole’s new album KOD is OUT NOW | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

Rapper J. Cole‘s 5th studio album “KOD” has been released just days after he announced it.

“KOD,” he revealed, is an abbreviation tat means 3 different things: Kids on Drugs, King Overdose, and Kill Our Demons.

KOD. 3 meanings. Kids on Drugs

King Overdosed

Kill Our Demons The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 19, 2018

Listen to the album below:

