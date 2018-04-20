J. Cole’s new album KOD is OUT NOW | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today

J. Cole’s new album KOD is OUT NOW | Listen on BN
Rapper J. Cole‘s 5th studio album “KOD” has been released just days after he announced it.
“KOD,” he revealed, is an abbreviation tat means 3 different things: Kids on Drugs, King Overdose, and Kill Our Demons.
KOD. 3 meanings.
Kids on Drugs
King Overdosed
Kill Our Demons
The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation.
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 19, 2018
Checkout J. Cole's "KOD" trailer. #Dreamville #KOD pic.twitter.com/nfiHNg5EY8
— Dreamville Nation (@DreamvilleFans) April 19, 2018
Listen to the album below:
