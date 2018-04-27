 Jaguar confirms limited-edition Project 9, but what exactly will it be? — Nigeria Today
Jaguar confirms limited-edition Project 9, but what exactly will it be?

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Jaguar will follow up the Project 7 and Project 8 with a third limited-edition model called Project 9, says the boss of the automaker’s Special Vehicle Operations skunkworks. But Jaguar hasn’t decided what the Project 9 will be.

