Jaguar’s I-Type 3 Formula E electric race car breaks cover and bears its claws — Nigeria Today

Jaguar’s I-Type 3 Formula E electric race car breaks cover and bears its claws

Jaguar is the latest team to unveil an electric Formula E race car based on the new-and-improved Gen2 design, which boasts more power and greater range than today’s electric racers.

