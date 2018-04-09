Jaguar’s I-Type 3 Formula E electric race car breaks cover and bears its claws — Nigeria Today

Jaguar’s I-Type 3 Formula E electric race car breaks cover and bears its claws
Jaguar is the latest team to unveil an electric Formula E race car based on the new-and-improved Gen2 design, which boasts more power and greater range than today’s electric racers.
