Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Announces Bid to Buy Wembley Stadium - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Announces Bid to Buy Wembley Stadium
The home of the English national soccer team could soon be in the hands of a different kind of football investor. Shad Khan, owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, announced a bid on Thursday to buy Wembley Stadium and deepen the ties that already …
