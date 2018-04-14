Jah Prayzah relishing Davido concert – Nigerian star jets in Thursday lBoity arrives Friday - The Zimbabwe Daily — Nigeria Today

Jah Prayzah relishing Davido concert – Nigerian star jets in Thursday lBoity arrives Friday – The Zimbabwe Daily
Jah Prayzah relishing Davido concert – Nigerian star jets in Thursday lBoity arrives Friday
The Zimbabwe Daily
Takudzwa Chihambakwe THEY say once bitten twice shy but for highflying Zimbabwean star, Jah Prayzah, who was let down twice by Davido, there is no room for being shy. Instead, the artiste is feeling buoyant ahead of his much awaited concert alongside …
Aiming higher: My music is not a tuck-shop business, says Jah Prayzah
