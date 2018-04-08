JAMB 2018: Dogara hails IDPs over 2018 UTME result — Nigeria Today

JAMB 2018: Dogara hails IDPs over 2018 UTME result
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, has hailed students of Ohogua Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, for their impressive performance in the recently released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. According to Solomon Folunsho, the general overseer of International Christian Mission Centre and operator of the camp, 59 out of […]
JAMB 2018: Dogara hails IDPs over 2018 UTME result
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!