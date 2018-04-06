 JAMB Change Of Institution Form Closing Date 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JAMB Change Of Institution Form Closing Date 2018

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

JAMB Change Of Institution/Course Closing Date/Deadline 2018 As you may know, The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) change of institution/course, Name, Gender, State/LGA of Origin and date of birth

The post JAMB Change Of Institution Form Closing Date 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.