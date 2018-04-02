 JAMB Result: Student of Shepherd International College Scores 351 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JAMB Result: Student of Shepherd International College Scores 351

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

Following the release of JAMB results for the 2018 UTME, we noticed the highest UTME score of 311 at the time. According to media reports, another JAMB candidate has emerged with the highest score so far. His name is Esan Ibukunoluwa Caleb, from the Shepherd International College, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. Esan, who is a 17-year-old student sat for English, …

The post JAMB Result: Student of Shepherd International College Scores 351 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.