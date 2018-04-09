JAMB Speaks on Removal of Some 2018 UTME Results from its Portal — Nigeria Today

JAMB Speaks on Removal of Some 2018 UTME Results from its Portal
JAMB Speaks on Removal of Some 2018 UTME Results from its Portal – www.myschoolgist.com
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the 2018 Unified Tertiary University Examinations (UTME) results that were removed from its
The post JAMB Speaks on Removal of Some 2018 UTME Results from its Portal appeared first on MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!