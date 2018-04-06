 James Selfe: De Lille knows where to find the high court - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

James Selfe: De Lille knows where to find the high court – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Maverick

James Selfe: De Lille knows where to find the high court
Mail & Guardian
Democratic Alliance federal executive chairperson James Selfe has accused Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille of spreading “alternative facts” to “gain public sympathy”. Selfe's utterances on Friday come after De Lille released a statement less than 24
Road to the DA Federal Congress: De Lille fights on while party business continues as usualDaily Maverick
I may lose job as mayor, De Lille admits for first timeIndependent Online
CT Mayor De Lille accuses DA of harassmentEyewitness News

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.