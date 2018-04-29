 Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book! – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book!
BellaNaija
Fashion Entrepreneur Jane Michael Ekanem turned a year older today and is celebrating her birthday in a memorable way. She announced the launch of her new book April 29th, a tell-all book about how she struggled to gain ground with her brand, survived
Jane Michael Ekanem Announces Launch Of New Book On Her BirthdayGuardian (blog)

all 1 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.