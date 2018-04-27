 Janelle Monaé Shares New 'Dirty Computer' LP - Go See Live Music — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Janelle Monaé Shares New ‘Dirty Computer’ LP – Go See Live Music

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Go See Live Music

Janelle Monaé Shares New 'Dirty Computer' LP
Go See Live Music
Janelle Monaé has announced her 2018 tour, which will come in support of her just released new LP Dirty Computer. It will be her first in five years. Currently fans have heard “Django Jane,” “Make Me Feel,” “PYNK,”a collaboration with Grimes, and “I
Janelle Monáe Reveals 'Dirty Computer' Tracklisting with Brian Wilson, PharrellBrinkwire (press release)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.