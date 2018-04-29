Japan donates $2.5m to Northeast recovery, stabilisation projects — Nigeria Today

Japan donates $2.5m to Northeast recovery, stabilisation projects

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Edward Kallon has announced a donation of $2.5m (N615m) released by Japan to support ‘early recovery and community stabilisation’ project in the Northeast.

The financial support will also enable launching of other new projects that would assist victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.Kallon said in a statement at the weekend in Maiduguri: “The early recovery project is to be implemented by UNDP, and builds on ongoing activities that Japanese government has been supporting since 2015.”

He said this has facilitated rehabilitation of 16 public infrastructures and provided emergency employment to more than 1,400 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and returnees, and that more than 3,000 farmers and over 700 small businesses have been supported with inputs and capital that helped improve and expand their sources of livelihood.

“The UNDP implementation of early recovery and stabilisation projects in the region intended to directly benefit 125,000 people in the three states. An additional one million people will indirectly benefit from interventions under the project,” he explained.

