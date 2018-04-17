Japan minister apologises over escaped prisoner - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Japan minister apologises over escaped prisoner – BBC News
Japan minister apologises over escaped prisoner
BBC News
Japan's justice minister has apologised for the authorities' failure to catch a prisoner who escaped nine days ago. Tatsuma Hirao, 27, is suspected of stealing items including socks, a car and a mobile phone since his escape. Around 6,600 officers have …
Japan minister sorry as 6000 police hunt fugitive thief
Minister apologises as 6000 policemen hunt fugitive thief
Japan issues 6600 police to find petty thief after he escapes prison and embarks on stealing spree… with stolen …
