Japan minister apologises over escaped prisoner - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Japan minister apologises over escaped prisoner
BBC News
Japan's justice minister has apologised for the authorities' failure to catch a prisoner who escaped nine days ago. Tatsuma Hirao, 27, is suspected of stealing items including socks, a car and a mobile phone since his escape. Around 6,600 officers have
