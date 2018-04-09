Japan sacks Halilhodzic two months to World Cup — Nigeria Today

Japan sacks Halilhodzic two months to World Cup

Japan has sent head Coach Vahid Halilhodzic packing less barely 66 days to the kick off of the World cup in Russia.

Former Japan international Akira Nishino leaves his role as head of the JFA’s technical committee to step in as head coach but will have only 10 weeks to prepare his players before their Group H opener against Colombia in Saransk on June 19.

Halilhodzic was appointed in March 2015, having guided Algeria to the last 16 of the previous finals in Brazil, and the Blue Samurai advanced to Russia 2018 as winners of Group B in the Asian section of qualifying.

But their preparations have been thrown into chaos with Monday’s announcement that Halilhodzic has been sacked and Nishino – who guided Gamba Osaka to the J-League crown in 2005 and the AFC Champions League title in 2008 – confirmed as the 65-year-old’s replacement.

Halilhodzic is no stranger to such last-minute turmoil, having been dismissed by Ivory Coast shortly ahead of the 2014 tournament in Brazil, before joining Algeria. After facing Colombia, Japan take on Senegal and Poland.

Japan made it to the group of 16 when they co-hosted with Korea in 2002, crashed out in the group stage in 2006 in Germany. At the 2010 edition hosted by South Africa Japan again hit the group of 16 only to crash out in the group stage in 2014 in Brazil.

