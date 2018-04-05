 Japanese Research Group Calls for 'Appropriate' ICO Rules — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Japanese Research Group Calls for ‘Appropriate’ ICO Rules

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

A research group led by members of Japan’s private and public sectors called for ICO regulation and published its recommendations in a report today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.