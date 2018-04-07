Japaul Oil, Unity Bank, 51 others depress equities market - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Japaul Oil, Unity Bank, 51 others depress equities market – Vanguard



Vanguard Japaul Oil, Unity Bank, 51 others depress equities market

Vanguard

Trading on the equities market reverted to a loss this week after a positive close the previous week, resulting in loss of N24 billion to investors. NSE moves 403.14m shares worth N9.14bn. The losses were fueled by massive sell-off in a total of 53 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

