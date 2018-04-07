 Japaul Oil, Unity Bank, 51 others depress equities market - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Japaul Oil, Unity Bank, 51 others depress equities market – Vanguard

Japaul Oil, Unity Bank, 51 others depress equities market
Trading on the equities market reverted to a loss this week after a positive close the previous week, resulting in loss of N24 billion to investors. NSE moves 403.14m shares worth N9.14bn. The losses were fueled by massive sell-off in a total of 53

