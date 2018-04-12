Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap - Rotowire — Nigeria Today

Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap – Rotowire
|
Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap
Rotowire
Landry is poised to sign a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. ROTOWIRE FANTASY ANALYSIS. Per the report, Landry's deal would include $47 million in guaranteed money. It's the sort of …
