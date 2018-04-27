 Jennifer Lopez Takes Us To The Latino Side With 'El Anillo' — Nigeria Today
Jennifer Lopez Takes Us To The Latino Side With ‘El Anillo’

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Ladies looks like it’s time to get the ring on our fingers.

With the exciting premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s latest single ‘El Anillo’ at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards yesterday (April 26), she has released a captivating video that will get us on asking our boo, ‘put a ring on it’. She thrills us with Spanish and uses very explicit lines.

Watch the video below:

