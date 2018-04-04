Jerry Useni: Why I’m joining Plateau governorship race — Nigeria Today

Jerry Useni: Why I’m joining Plateau governorship race
Sen. Jerry Useni (PDP/Plateau South) on Wednesday declared his intention to vie for the Plateau governorship seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Useni, who made the declaration at the party’s state secretariat in Jos, said that his principal focus was to restore peace on the Plateau.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!