Jerry Useni: Why I’m joining Plateau governorship race — Nigeria Today

 Jerry Useni: Why I'm joining Plateau governorship race
Jerry Useni: Why I’m joining Plateau governorship race

Apr 4, 2018

Sen. Jerry Useni (PDP/Plateau South) on Wednesday declared his intention to vie for the Plateau governorship seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Useni, who made the declaration at the party’s state secretariat in Jos, said that his principal focus was to restore peace on the Plateau.

