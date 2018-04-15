 Jet Senior Vice President Edward Davidson resigns - Financial Express — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jet Senior Vice President Edward Davidson resigns – Financial Express

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Financial Express

Jet Senior Vice President Edward Davidson resigns
Financial Express
As if the pilot unrest it was facing was not enough, Jet Airways' recently appointed senior vice-president Edward Davidson has resigned. Davidson, an aviation veteran of 40 years, joined in February this year and was specifically roped in by Jet at a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.