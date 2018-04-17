Jidenna rocks the stage at #Coachella | Watch Highlights — Nigeria Today

Jidenna rocks the stage at #Coachella | Watch Highlights
Nigerian-American artist Jidenna took to the stage at the ongoing Coachella festival yesterday morning and thrilled the audience with lovely dance steps and a performance of his hit songs.
Watch some highlights below:
Photo Credit: @jidenna
