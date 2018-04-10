Jigawa: FRSC, Setraco to sensitise motorists to use flyover — Nigeria Today

Jigawa: FRSC, Setraco to sensitise motorists to use flyover

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ) says it is partnering with Setraco Construction Company, to sensitise the motorists and the general public to the use of flyover in Jigawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Jigawa FRSC sector commander, Mr Angus Ibezim, said this while speaking with the News men in Dutse on Tuesday.

Ibezim explained that the partnership was part of the commission’s proactive method to end the confusion with motorists and pedestrians’ non use of the flyover.

“The sensitization of motorists will go a long way to avoid possible crash from route violation by some drivers.

“I have had discussions with Setraco Dutse yard project manager on road safety matters.

Read Also: FRSC records 42 deaths from 27 road mishaps in Osun

“We all came to terms on the urgent need to create diversion(s) and as well as sensitise stakeholders to ensure that motorists from Kano-Gaya to Dutse, effectively utilize the completed Shuwari overhead bridge.

“This is aimed at ending the confusion and probable crash as a result of route violation at the flyover bridge by recalcitrant uninformed drivers,” Ibezim said.

He disclosed that the command also discussed the need for the management of the construction firm to regularly train and retrain its drivers under the road transport safety standardization scheme ( RTSSS ).

Ibezim urged the construction firm to always provide standard and adequate road signs at the construction sites, saying “the meeting was very apt and fulfilling.”

NAN

The post Jigawa: FRSC, Setraco to sensitise motorists to use flyover appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

