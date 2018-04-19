Jim Carrey Surprising Jeff Daniels On Conan Was A Magical ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Reunion [Video] — Nigeria Today

Jim Carrey Surprising Jeff Daniels On Conan Was A Magical ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Reunion [Video]

So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

I know it’s a bit silly, but Dumb and Dumber can still make one chuckle from time to time.

Unfortunately that sequel, Dumb and Dumber To, wasn’t up to scratch, but fans of the original were delighted to see the movie’s two biggest stars reunite on Conan.

Jim Carrey took a break from posting his scathing artworks on Twitter to surprise Jeff Daniels, and it’s a lot of fun to watch the duo catch up.

That will do – roll tape, please:

I reckon these two would make very entertaining dinner guests.

Sorry, Conan, I only have space for two.

