Jim Carrey’s Crusade Against Facebook Continues — Nigeria Today

Jim Carrey’s Crusade Against Facebook Continues

Jim Carrey just couldn’t help himself, could he?

Remember the Looney Tunes alien, Marvin the Martian, who dressed like a Roman warrior? Yeah, the one who really wanted to destroy planet Earth?

Well, that was the character Carrey chose to reference when he decided that Mark Zuckerberg would once again be the subject of his political / social Twitter commentary.

We’re no strangers to Carrey’s works of art, and the last time we checked in with the actor he had – or hadn’t – depicted White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Fast forward a little less than a month and, after a weird series of Easter-focused tweets, Carrey targeted Zuck. He even captioned the painting with a fun dialogue, below:

Carrey has had it in for Zuckerberg for a while now, months ago calling on everyone to delete their Facebook account and dump their stock following claims the platform had profited from Russian interference in the US election.

Not too sure who Marvin the Martian is? Here we go:

Light bulb moment, hey?

