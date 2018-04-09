 Jim Ovia: Fintech And The Future Of The Nigerian Banking Industry — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jim Ovia: Fintech And The Future Of The Nigerian Banking Industry

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

With the saturation of the mobile phone market in Nigeria and the advent of Financial Technology startups (FINTECH) in the financial services industry, the Nigerian polity has witnessed higher financial inclusion amongst the underbanked and unbanked. In a recent interview with BBC, the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia expressed the role of […]

The post Jim Ovia: Fintech And The Future Of The Nigerian Banking Industry appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.