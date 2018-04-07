JJ Rawlings reacts to Akufo-Addo's 'hard' speech on Ghana-US military deal - YEN.COM.GH — Nigeria Today

JJ Rawlings reacts to Akufo-Addo’s ‘hard’ speech on Ghana-US military deal – YEN.COM.GH
|
YEN.COM.GH
|
JJ Rawlings reacts to Akufo-Addo's 'hard' speech on Ghana-US military deal
YEN.COM.GH
Former president Jerry John Rawlings has reacted to Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo's speech to address Ghanaians on the Ghana-US 'military base' deal. Describing the president's speech as 'hard' due to words that were used, Jerry John Rawlings said it …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!