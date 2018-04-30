Jobs boost for expanded Qld military base - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Jobs boost for expanded Qld military base – Daily Mail
|
Jobs boost for expanded Qld military base
Daily Mail
Local tradies will deliver 80 per cent of construction work in the expansion of a central Queensland military training base. Defence Minister Marise Payne said Downer and FK Gardiner will be the managing contractors in a joint venture and the majority …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!