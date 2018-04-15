Jo'burg objectors' rates unchanged but will pay interest after new valuation - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Jo’burg objectors’ rates unchanged but will pay interest after new valuation – Times LIVE
Jo'burg objectors' rates unchanged but will pay interest after new valuation
Johannesburg property owners who objected to their property valuations by the City will continue to pay the original rates until the objection process is finalised‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday. The City will ensure no credit management …
